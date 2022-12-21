Indore: Man ‘uses’ tiles cutter to slit throat

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a violent fit of rage, a man from Bhopal was found dead in a lodge in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area on Tuesday morning. He had checked into the lodge four days ago. A tiles cutter was also recovered from the spot and injury marks were found on the neck of the deceased and hence it is believed that he may have committed suicide by slitting his throat with the help of the cutter.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot but the reason for taking such an extreme step was not clear form it.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge, Rakesh Modi, said the deceased has been identified as Shyam Sundar Sharma, a resident of Bhopal. He was staying in a room of a lodge near the Sarwate bus stand for four days. He had checked into the lodge on December 16. On Tuesday, an employee spotted the body in the room and informed the police.

A note recovered from the spot said his body should be handed over to a trust for the last rites. He didn’t mention the reason behind his gruesome end. The police are taking his family’s statement to ascertain the reason for his suicide.