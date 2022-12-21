Indore: Woman posing as customer steals gold bangles worth Rs 1.5 lakh 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman managed to steal gold bangles weighing around 30 grams from a shop in the Sarafa area, police said on Tuesday. The woman’s act was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop.

According to police, bullion trader Nilesh Porwal, a resident of Sudama Nagar, has complained that a woman came to his shop and told him to show gold bangles. When the trader was showing her bangles, the woman managed to steal four bangles from the counter and then left the shop. After the trader found the bangles missing, he checked the CCTV. The woman was seen stealing the bangles.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified woman and started a search for her. The police CCTVs installed at other locations are also being checked by the police.