Indore: Youth from Petlawad killed, friend injured in car accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Petlawad was killed in a road accident while his friend got critically injured after their car overturned on Dhar Road late on Monday. They were returning to Petlawad after shopping in the city. The police are investigating the case to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened.

Investigating officer SI Ramsevak Meena from the Gandhi Nagar police station said that the deceased has been identified as Gautam Parmar (24), a resident of Petlawad. He ran a DG instrument shop in Petlawad.

His marriage was fixed after two months so he along with his friend Deepak had come to the city for shopping on Monday.

While returning, the car overturned between Dilip Nagar and Rizlay Phata on Dhar Road around 2 am.

Both of them got critically injured and were taken to the hospital but Gautam could not be saved. Deepak's condition is now stated to be out of danger. The police are trying to record his statement to know further about the accident.

Another injured in bus accident dies

Another victim of the bus accident on the Indore-Khandwa highway succumbed to his injuries, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Mishrilal, 60 years, a resident of the Pancham Ki Phel area of the city. He was going to Omkareshwar on the bus when the accident happened on December 15. He was undergoing treatment in a hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday. The police have sent the body for an autopsy. It is noteworthy that two buses collided head-on the Indore-Khandwa highway in which 46 passengers of both buses got injured.