Indore: Man swindles ‘friend’ out of Rs 59L to sell disputed land

Representative Image

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were booked on Thursday for committing land fraud of Rs 59 lakh with a building materials trader in the Hatod area. One of the accused was the ‘best friend’ of the complainant and he, along with his accomplices, told the complainant that they wanted to sell their land in Hatod. A deal was struck for Rs 76 lakh to buy the land, but the accused did not register the plot.

According to Hatod police station-in-charge Rajeev Tripathi, Gordhanlal Dagdi, a resident of 60 Feet Road in the Aerodrome area has lodged a complainant stating that his ‘friend’ Ghanshyam Vaishnav and his accomplice, Ajay Thakur, took Rs 40 lakh in cash and a cheque for Rs 19 lakh on the pretext of selling him a plot of land a few months ago. Dagdi stated in his complaint that Ghanshyam was his family friend, so he trusted him.

A piece of land, which is reportedly disputed, was shown by the accused to the complainant.

Ghanshyam informed the complainant that he needed the money by selling the land as he had fixed his son’s marriage. Dagdi gave him the money and assured the accused that he would give the rest of the money to him after the registry.

The accused had allegedly assured him that the land would be registered within a month, but did not do it for a long time. Later, Dagdi came to know that the land was disputed. He asked Ghanshyam to return him money but was told to contact the person who had drawn out the land sale agreement and also allegedly threatened.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and further investigations into the case are underway.