Indore: Man Stabbed By Three Bikers, Accused Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was stabbed by some youths on a bike over a petty issue in Hira Nagar area on Sunday night. On the basis of CCTVs of the area, the police have arrested three youths of Nanda Ngar area. They had started an argument with the complainant over riding bike recklessly and they attacked him with a knife.

Additional DCP (Zone-3) Ramsanehi Mishra said that the incident took place near Maruti Nagar Square. Azad Yadav, a resident of Prime City Colony was attacked using a knife by three bikers following an altercation between them. Police reached the spot and sent Yadav to hospital. He informed the police that he was passing from the area when three youths on a bike reached there. Yadav told them to ride bike carefully. Then, the accused began an argument with him. Situation turned intense and one of them stabbed Yadav with a knife with an aim to kill him.

Yadav didn’t know the accused so the police had to face tough situation to identify the accused. Many CCTVs of the area were examined and the police managed to identify the accused and claimed to have arrested them within 24 hours.

The accused have been identified as Monu Solanki, UtkarshYadav, residents of Pardeshipura area and Rahul Prajapat of Banganga area of the city. Police said that Utkarsh was booked by Pardeshipura police for injuring a person while Monu was booked by Vijay Nagar police for his involvement in an extortion case.

Four minor boys held for attacking momo seller, friend

Bhanwarkuan police on Monday arrested four minor boys for attacking a momo seller and his friend after an argument in the area late on Sunday. Police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav said that a case has been registered against five boys on the complaint of Sakshi Dubey. She informed the police that her friend Gulshan is a momo seller. When he was passing from Vishnupuri Colony, two boys on a bike reached there and began arguing for passing their bike first. They fled the scene after the argument but they along with two of their friends reached Gulshan’s shop and attacked him using a knife. When Gulshan’s friend Deepesh and Sakshi intervened, the accused attacked them with stones injuring them critically. Police arrested four boys and detained them. One of their friends is on the run till filing of this report.