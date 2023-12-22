Indore: Man, Son Arrested For Killing Another Son

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his son in the Khudel area. His other son too was arrested for the killing. The accused had beaten the youth at their place but had tried to conceal the real cause of his injuries and instead made efforts to show that the injuries were sustained in a road accident but the autopsy examination report revealed 22 internal injuries which led to his death. This led the police to investigate the matter who are now questioning the accused.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Chowdhary said that the deceased has been identified as Chaman Singh Jatav, 28 years, a resident of Sanawadiya village. He was rushed to a hospital under Tilak Nagar police station jurisdiction on December 16 in an unconscious state by his father Ramesh Jatav and brother Vinay who informed the doctors that Chaman Singh got injured in a road accident. Chaman died during treatment the next day. Tilak Nagar police registered a case and sent the body for the autopsy which revealed 22 internal injuries sustained due to severe thrashing. After that, the case was transferred to the Khudel police as the incident spot comes under their jurisdiction. A case under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC was registered.

Chowdhary further said that Ramesh and Vinay were detained for questioning as they were prime suspects and were later arrested.