Indore: Man robbed of gold chain by three bikers on Shastri Bridge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was robbed of his gold chain by three bikers on Shastri Bridge, police said on Sunday. The accused snatched a gold chain at knifepoint and fled from the scene.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 am on Saturday. Hemant Kanungo, a resident of Tilak Nagar area of the city has lodged a complaint that he was on his way to Khajuri Bazar when three persons wearing masks on a bike stopped him on the pretext of checking his vehicle.

The complainant stopped his vehicle when one of the accused showed a knife and threatened him. Later, they snatched his gold chain and fled the scene. The police have registered a case and checked the CCTVs of the area. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Man brands wife's face with hot iron

Police booked a man for branding his wife with hot iron in the Malharganj area. The woman had refused to give money to her husband after which he started an argument with her. According to the police, the 46-year-old woman stated in her complaint that she was taking rest after finishing her work when the husband reached home and demanded money. She did not have any money to give which enraged the husband who started abusing her and later branded her face with a hot iron.

