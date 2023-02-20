Indore: Two petrol pump employees held for thrashing doctor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police on Sunday arrested two employees of a petrol pump for thrashing a doctor following an argument between them at a petrol pump a couple of days ago. They had allegedly thrashed the doctor and also damaged his car after he asked for a bill for the fuel.

Police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that Dr Avinash Vishwani was thrashed by the employees of the petrol pump in Dewas Naka area. Vishwani informed the police that he along with his friend was returning home when he stopped at the petrol pump to get his car refuelled. After the attendant had filled the petrol tank the doctor asked for a fuel bill but the attendant refused to give him the bill. Two other employees came there and attacked the doctor with a stick. One of the accused also damaged the windscreen of his car and they threatened him with dire consequences. A person had made a video of the entire incident. The doctor is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

On the basis of the video, the police identified the accused as Prasaram and Deepak and they were arrested on Sunday. They would be produced before ACP Khajrana possibly on Monday.

Read Also Indore: Residents demand strict action against sex racket operator

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)