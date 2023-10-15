Indore: Man Raped Girl At His Wife’s Shop

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly raping a girl at his wife’s garments shop in Chhawni area, the police said on Saturday. The accused made a physical relationship with the girl in absence of his wife.

According to Women’s police station staff, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was employed as a sales girl at the shop. The accused named Tapan used to visit the shop.

When his wife was not there, Tapan made a physical relationship with her. When she objected, the accused promised to marry her but he later refused. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections against the accused.

Another incident reported at MIG police station, after a 29-year-old girl lodged a complaint against one Pavan of Harda district. She alleged that the accused made physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)