 Indore: Man Raped Girl At His Wife’s Shop
Indore: Man Raped Girl At His Wife’s Shop

The accused named Tapan used to visit the shop.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly raping a girl at his wife’s garments shop in Chhawni area, the police said on Saturday. The accused made a physical relationship with the girl in absence of his wife.

 According to Women’s police station staff, the girl has lodged a complaint that she was employed as a sales girl at the shop. The accused named Tapan used to visit the shop.

When his wife was not there, Tapan made a physical relationship with her. When she objected, the accused promised to marry her but he later refused. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections against the accused.

Another incident reported at MIG police station, after a 29-year-old girl lodged a complaint against one Pavan of Harda district. She alleged that the accused made physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

