Indore: Man molests two minor girls, held

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested by the police for molesting two minor girls and threatening them with a sword in the Tukoganj area, police said on Friday. A sword was recovered from the accused and further investigation is underway.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said that the accused named Sanna, a resident of the area was caught and a sword was recovered from him.

He used to roam in the area with a sword to show his influence. Someone had taken a video showing him roaming with a sword.

He also molested two girls and used objectionable language for them. The girls are minors so a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant section of the IPC and POCSO Act. Based on the video, the police gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest him on Friday. His criminal record is being seen by the police.

Two booked for molesting girl

Another incident was reported in the Aerodrome area. A 22-year-old girl complained to the police that she was returning home in her vehicle when two persons named Sahil and Nilesh stalked her. She stopped her vehicle in the Shikshak Nagar area and told them not to follow her when one of the accused touched her with bad intentions. The girl cried for help, but the accused managed to flee from there.

After that, the girl informed her parents and later she complained to the police. The police are examining the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused.

Read Also Indore: Employment Day to be observed on May 24