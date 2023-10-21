 Indore: Man Killed After Being Hit By Truck   
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Killed After Being Hit By Truck   

Indore: Man Killed After Being Hit By Truck   

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Malikh Sheikh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after being hit by a recklessly driven truck in the Kshipra area, police said on Friday. It is said that the truck driver hit the scooter of the victim from the rear side. A search is on for the errant driver of the truck. 

According to the Kshipra police station staff, the incident took place on AB Road near Dakachya Village on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Malikh Sheikh.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Biggest Advocate Of Caste Census", Congress MP on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Miracle' Remarks
article-image

He was on his scooter and was going somewhere when a truck came from the rear side and hit his scooter. After being hit by the truck, Malik fell on the road and the truck ran over to him. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

The people of the area have given the truck number to the police. A case has been registered against the driver of the truck and started a search for him. People informed the police that the truck was being driven recklessly due to which the incident happened.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Congress Gives Ticket To 3 Brahmin Candidates From Indore Sanjay, Pntu &...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

IIM Indore Business Manager To Advise MSMEs Of Lucknow, Nominated In Udyog Bandhu Committee

Indore Municipal Employee Ends Life After Being 'Harassed By Mom-In-Law'

Indore Municipal Employee Ends Life After Being 'Harassed By Mom-In-Law'

Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order

Indore: Pvt Ambulances Continue To Be Parked At MY Hospital Despite Collector's Order

Indore: Customs Arrested 2 Person In Evasion Of ₹7.87 Crore

Indore: Customs Arrested 2 Person In Evasion Of ₹7.87 Crore

Indore: ‘UP Wala Nahi Chalega,’ Angry Congress Supporters Of Shajapur Leader Yogendra Singh Head...

Indore: ‘UP Wala Nahi Chalega,’ Angry Congress Supporters Of Shajapur Leader Yogendra Singh Head...