Indore: Man Killed After Being Hit By Truck   

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after being hit by a recklessly driven truck in the Kshipra area, police said on Friday. It is said that the truck driver hit the scooter of the victim from the rear side. A search is on for the errant driver of the truck.

According to the Kshipra police station staff, the incident took place on AB Road near Dakachya Village on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Malikh Sheikh.

He was on his scooter and was going somewhere when a truck came from the rear side and hit his scooter. After being hit by the truck, Malik fell on the road and the truck ran over to him. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

The people of the area have given the truck number to the police. A case has been registered against the driver of the truck and started a search for him. People informed the police that the truck was being driven recklessly due to which the incident happened.

