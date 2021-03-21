Indore: Man ​held with ​2 Australian turtles​​ worth Rs 2L that he had taken from a man in Bhopal

Indore

Crime branch arrested a man with two Australian turtles in the city on Sunday. The man was allegedly trying to sell the turtles for some witchcraft activities. The person ​from ​whom he bought the turtles is being searched by the crime branch.

On the instruction from DIG Manish Kapooria, a team of crime branch was keeping an eye on people ​involved in smuggling in wildlife. ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar instructed the crime branch team to trace the accused.

The team ​received a tip-off that a person is roaming near the IT Park Square on Khandwa Road ​ and was trying to sell Australian turtles to someone. The crime branch cordoned off the mentioned place and caught one Anil Maratha, a resident of Bengali Square. Two turtles were recovered from him.

During the questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that he had taken the turtles from a person in Bhopal a few days ago. The turtle​s​ are worth ​around ​Rs 2 lakh in the international market. ​Earlier also, the accused ​was arrested for the smuggling of wildlife.

The turtles were handed over to the forest department and the accused is being questioned further.