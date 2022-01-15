Indore: Man held from Akola for killing wife, 11 year old son

Indore

A man was arrested from Akola for killing his wife and their 11-year-old son at his friend's house in Banganga, suspecting her of infidelity.

The woman along with her husband and son had come to the city three days before the incident and they were staying at his friend’s rented accommodation where the accused killed his wife and son by attacking them with a gas cylinder and later slitting their throats while they were sleeping.

DCP (Zone 3) Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya said that a woman named Sarita (name changed) and her 11-year-old son were found dead in the rented accommodation of Mangesh Gavande in Ganesh Dham Colony on Wednesday. Sarita’s husband Kuldeep Dige was missing from there. Mangesh returned home from his job at around 4.30 pm and he found his room’s door locked. He made a phone call to Kuldeep, who informed Mangesh to take the key of the room from near the door and open the door to see the situation inside. Mangesh did the same and found Sarita and her son’s body there.

Receiving information about the incident, Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni and FSL team reached the spot. They found that the woman and her son were attacked with some heavy object and their throats were cut by the killer. As Sarita’s husband was missing from the spot, the police considered him a prime accused in the case.

Police recovered a call recording in which Mangesh and Kuldeep had talked over the phone. They were talking in Marathi so the police with the help of a bilingual translator translated the conversation into Hindi. The police came to know of the extra marital affair of Mangesh and Kuldeep’s wife.

Mangesh informed the police that he knew Sarita for three years. She had lived with him for six months. Later, she got married to Kuldeep and they started living together for two years. Mangesh and Sarita again started talking over the phone and he had called her here promising her a job. He allegedly informed that Sarita wanted to get rid of Kuldeep as they had been having disputes.

Kuldeep had fled with Mangesh’s mobile phone so the police started a search for him. A team of ASI Sarvesh Phuke, head constable Shambhudayal Sharma, constables Hiramani Mishra and Malaram Sikarwar were sent to Akola, Maharashtra in search of the accused. Police claimed that the team followed up the accused about 400 kilometers and managed to arrest him from his village in Sirsoli in Akola within 12 hours.

Kuldeep informed the police that he got married to Sarita two years ago. Before her marriage with Kuldeep, she had lived with four people including Mangesh. The accused came to know that his wife was still in contact with Mangesh. On the day of the incident, Mangesh left for his job at around 6 am after which accused Kuldeep attacked Sarita and her son with a gas cylinder while they were sleeping and he later cut their throats with a knife before fleeing the spot. The police are investigating the case further.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:49 AM IST