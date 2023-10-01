 Indore: Man Held For Snatching Mobile Phone At Knifepoint
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Held For Snatching Mobile Phone At Knifepoint

The crime branch received a tip-off that a person had been searching for a customer to sell a mobile phone at a cheap price.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 08:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a person for snatching a mobile phone at knifepoint in the Lasudia area. The officials also recovered the stolen mobile from the accused.

The crime branch received a tip-off that a person had been searching for a customer to sell a mobile phone at a cheap price. The team reached the spot and nabbed him. On questioning, he could not provide the bill or any other document for the mobile phone.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Abhishek, aged 19 years, a resident of Scheme No. 78. During interrogation, the accused confessed to mobile snatching from a person in Scheme No 78. The police have booked him under sections 392, 394 and 34 of IPC following the victim’s complaint on Thursday.

article-image

