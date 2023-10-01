Indore: CPR Training Workshop Conducted For Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was conducted for police personnel to train them in basic life support and CPR. The aim of the workshop was to train police personnel so they can provide immediate help to injured people. The injured people can be provided preliminary treatment and their life can be saved.

The workshop was conducted by a private hospital under the guidance of police commissioner Makrand Deouskar at Police Control Room in Palasia. The doctors gave training to police personnel in the presence of additional commissioner Manish Kapuria, deputy commissioner (Headquarters) Jagdish Dawar and additional deputy commissioner (Headquarters) Seema Alawa.

Cardiologist Dr Bharat Ravat and his team educated the police personnel on how to save someone’s life and to provide preliminary treatment to any injured person. The police received training on CPR and basic life support using a dummy. The doctor’s team also raised awareness among the police personnel about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The workshop was attended by Dr Ayush Vyas, Dr Sawan Malviya, reserve inspector Deepak Kumar Patil, subedar Nikita Srivastav and other police personnel.

