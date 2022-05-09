Indore: Man ​held ​for​ ​running ​IPL​ betting ring​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

City ​Crime ​Branch raided a house and arrested a man for operating ​an ​IPL betting ​ring ​through his mobile phone and laptop from his home under Banganga police station jurisdiction, police said on Monday.

According to a ​C​rime ​B​ranch official, information was received that a person was operating IPL betting ​ring from his home in Shriram Enclave in Kumedi village. The ​Crime ​B​ranch accompanied by the Banganga police station ​raided the place and arrested a man identified as Rajesh Dabar, and seized his laptop and mobile phone through which he was operating the betting ring.

The accused allegedly confessed his crime. A laptop, 10 mobile phones, 1 LED TV, calculator and betting slips with accounts of lakhs of rupees were recovered from the spot. The accused was later handed over to Banganga police station staff for further action. The police are gathering information about the house where he was betting.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:36 PM IST