Indore: Man Held For Making Obscene Gesture At A Woman | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the police for making an obscene gesture at a woman, who was waiting for her husband on the road in the Khajrana area late Saturday. Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh said that the incident took place near Khajrana Square around 11.30 pm. According to the police the 30-year-old woman, a resident of the Kanadiya area lodged a complaint that the three of them had gone to have dinner and on their way back the fuel of their bike dried up. Her husband told them to wait near the square and he went to a nearby petrol pump pushing his bike.

At that time a man came there and made an obscene gesture at the woman. The woman cried for help and a commuter stopped and informed the police. The police reached the spot and caught the accused. Police said that the accused was in an inebriated condition. When her husband reached the spot, the woman revealed the entire incident. After that she reached the police station and lodged a complaint. A case under section 354 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.