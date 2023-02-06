e-Paper Get App
Indore: Man gets death penalty for killing 7-year-old girl after failing to rape her

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Surekha Mishra sentenced Saddam (31) to death and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him.

Monday, February 06, 2023
Indore: Man gets death penalty for killing 7-year-old girl after failing to rape her | Representative pic
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was sentenced to death by a court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for killing a 7-year-old girl after abducting her with the intention of committing rape but failing to do so as she raised an alarm that attracted a mob.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) Surekha Mishra sentenced Saddam (31) to death and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him, while directing the state government to give Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the girl's family.

Saddam was charged with murder and abduction under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, district public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said.

Had stabbed the minor 29 times

"Saddam abducted the seven-year-old girl with the intention of raping her on September 23, 2022 when she was playing near her grandmother's house in Azad Nagar area. He took her to his house but failed to rape her after she raised an alarm. Enraged, he stabbed her 29 times and killed her," Srivastava said.

"After committing the crime, Saddam came out of his house and threatened the eyewitnesses saying he would kill them if they approached police. A CCTV camera installed in the Azad Nagar area had footage of Saddam abducting the girl and his fingerprints were found on the knife recovered from his possession. The DNA report also confirmed his involvement," he informed.

