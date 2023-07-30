Indore: Man Gets 40,000-Page Answer To RTI Plea

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials and staff were left surprised by seeing a man carrying huge bundles of papers walking out from the corridors and putting them in an SUV.

He has received over 40,000 pages reply to his Right to Information Act plea related to the COVID-19 pandemic and there was a large number of papers that his SUV was completely packed.

Moreover, Dharmendra Shukla also did not have pay the stipulated Rs 2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month.

"I had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore seeking details of tenders and bill payments connected to procurement of medicines, equipment and allied materials during the COVID-19 pandemic period," Shukla said on Saturday.

Since he was not provided the information within one month, he approached the first appellate officer Dr Sharad Gupta, who accepted the plea and directed that he be given the information free of cost, Shukla added.

"I took my SUV to ferry the documents and the entire vehicle got packed. Only the driver's seat remained free," he said.

When contacted, appellate officer and Regional Joint Director of the state health department Dr Sharad Gupta said he had ordered that the information be given free of cost.

Gupta said he had directed the CMHO to take appropriate action against the personnel due to whom the state exchequer lost Rs 80,000 since the information was not given in time.

