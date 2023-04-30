Indore: Man, 4-year-old nephew killed as SUV rams into scooter | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy and his uncle were killed after they were hit by a car in the Tukoganj area late on Saturday night. The boy and his uncle were reportedly on a scooter when the car hit them.

Police station in-charge Dilip Puri said that the incident took place on YN Road. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Gupta and his nephew Adwik Gupta, residents of RS Bhandari Marg. They were on a scooter when they were hit by a SUV. In the accident, Sandeep and Advik got critically injured and they were taken to the hospital but they could not be saved.

The police have seized the car and further investigation is underway.

Sandeep was a namkeen trader while Rahul Gupta, father of Advik runs a chips factory in the city.

