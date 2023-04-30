 Indore: Man, 4-year-old nephew killed as SUV rams into scooter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man, 4-year-old nephew killed as SUV rams into scooter

Indore: Man, 4-year-old nephew killed as SUV rams into scooter

The police have seized the car and further investigation is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Man, 4-year-old nephew killed as SUV rams into scooter | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy and his uncle were killed after they were hit by a car in the Tukoganj area late on Saturday night. The boy and his uncle were reportedly on a scooter when the car hit them. 

Police station in-charge Dilip Puri said that the incident took place on YN Road. The deceased  have been identified as Sandeep Gupta and his nephew Adwik Gupta, residents of RS Bhandari Marg. They were on a scooter when they were hit by a SUV. In the accident, Sandeep and Advik got critically injured and they were taken to the hospital but they could not be saved. 

The police have seized the car and further investigation is underway.

Sandeep was a namkeen trader while Rahul Gupta, father of Advik runs a chips factory in the city.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Half a dozen IPS officers transferred
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Rains: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit cities; red alert issued in Bhopal, Indore...

Madhya Pradesh Rains: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm hit cities; red alert issued in Bhopal, Indore...

Indore: Man, 4-year-old nephew killed as SUV rams into scooter

Indore: Man, 4-year-old nephew killed as SUV rams into scooter

Indore: BJP MP Shankar Lalwani organises broadcast of 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' at...

Indore: BJP MP Shankar Lalwani organises broadcast of 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' at...

Indore Sports Update: Summer camp of Indore Colts Cricket Club from May 1

Indore Sports Update: Summer camp of Indore Colts Cricket Club from May 1

Indore: Health cards for CM Rise school students

Indore: Health cards for CM Rise school students