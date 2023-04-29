Madhya Pradesh: Half a dozen IPS officers transferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government provided fresh posting to half a dozen IPS officers and one officer from State Administrative Services (SAS) on Saturday. Shailendra Singh Chouhan, Bhind SP, has been appointed as Morena SP. Manish Khatri (SAS officer), ASP Khargone, has been posted as Bhind SP.

Suraj Kumar Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Urban Police Indore District has been shifted as Commandant, First Battalion, SAF, Indore. Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, Commandant, First Battalion, SAF, Indore, with additional charge of Commandant, RAPTC, has been posted as Indore SP (PTC) with additional charge of Commandant at RAPTC. Ashutosh Bagri, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, has been appointed as Commandant, 17th Battalion, SAF Bhind.

Abhishek Anand, Additional SP, Ujjain, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Urban Police Indore District.

Earlier Nimish Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Urban Police Indore District was shifted as Superintendent of Police (PTC) Indore on March 25. This posting was cancelled and he has been posted again as Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Urban Police Indore with additional charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police (information and security) Urban Police Indore District.

Read Also Bhopal: Admission applications soar 10x in Barkatullah University after it nods to CUET 2023 scores