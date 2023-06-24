Indore: Man From Manawar Booked For Abetting Girl’s Suicide

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Manwar was booked in connection with the suicide of a girl BSc student, Bhanwarkuan police said on Friday. The accused used to harass the girl by keeping constant tabs on her whereabouts and checking her mobile phone. This upset her so much that she committed suicide at her rented accommodation in the area two months ago.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said that Harshita, who was a BSc student from a city college and was a resident of Manawar, was staying here in a rented accommodation in the Sant Nagar area of the city. She was found hanging in the room on April 11. The police had recovered a suicide note from the spot but she did not mention the exact reason for her suicide. She had written to her father that ‘dear papa, I am sorry. Your daughter is very strong but I am giving up.’ At that time it was believed that she took such an extreme step as she did not perform as well as expected in her exams.

During the investigation, the police came to know from her family members that a youth named Kishan, a resident of Manawar itself was harassing her for a few months due to which she was upset. TI Chaurasia further said that the accused used to check her location over video calls. The police have registered a case under section 306 of the IPC against the accused and started a search for him. Police said that her suicide was discovered when her brother made repeated phone calls to her but she did not respond. Later, he sent a relative to her room and the suicide came to light.