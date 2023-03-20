Indore: Man duped of Rs 45,000 by travel agency person

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for duping a person of Rs 45,000 in the Vijay Nagar area on the pretext of giving him membership of his travel company, police said on Sunday. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the Vijay Nagar police station staff, Sarvesh Mohan Purohit, a resident of Nipania has lodged a complaint that he was contacted by a person named Anubhav Dwivedi from a travel agency three years ago. Purohit was informed that the company will provide a discount on booking hotels in the country and abroad if he takes the membership of the company. The accused had also assured him that the company would also arrange dinner for him every three months in the city. He was also promised free entry for himself in judo and Zumba classes and other activities for the children.

Sarvesh paid Rs 45,000 to him. In December 2020, the complainant had bought air tickets for his family members for Goa but they did not get any discount in any hotel there. After that the accused stopped receiving his calls. The police have registered a case under the relevant section and started an investigation into the case.

In another incident, a youth was duped of Rs 39,000 by a person from Gwalior on the pretext of providing a job to him. The complainant Vivek Marmat stated in his complaint that he was contacted by a person, who took money from him on the assurance of providing him a job which turned out to be false. The police are searching for the accused.

