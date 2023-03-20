Indore: IMC seals several properties due to unpaid property tax

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The teams of Indore Municipal Corporation on Sunday confiscated some properties of the defaulters who had not paid their municipal taxes. The IMC’s action will continue in the coming days also.

IMC officials said that action was taken in Zone No 19, ward no 76, against Vishnuprasad Bindal who had an outstanding amount of Rs 2,87,457 against him His property was sealed.

In ward no 75, action was taken against Ajit Singh Bagga who had outstanding dues of Rs 44,923 and also against Kavita Ruby of Silver Spring who had an outstanding amount of Rs 42,753. Both properties were confiscated.

From the owner of a building new Madhumilan Square, the IMC recovered Rs 5,00,000 in property tax. He owed the corporation Rs 6,26,000. A girls’ hostel was sealed as it had an outstanding amount of Rs 8,94,025.

Similarly, in Zone 13, Ward 74, in Transport Nagar, the premises of Seti Transport was sealed as they had an outstanding amount of Rs 9,91,000.

In Zone 8 Ward 37, a property was sealed as its owner had not paid Rs 2,49,599 in taxes. In Tulsi Nagar, a property was confiscated as the owner had not paid Rs 6,58,146 in property tax pending against him.