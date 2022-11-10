Indore: Man drinks wild bottle gourd juice to rid himself of pain in hand, dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man died after he reportedly drank the juice of bottle gourd collected from the jungles to get relief from pain in his hand, the police said on Wednesday. He was being troubled by pain in one of his hands due to an accident and had searched YouTube for a possible medicine, after which he collected a wild bottle gourd (junglee louki) and drank its juice. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact cause of his death.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Korole, 32, a resident of Swarnbagh Colony. Dharmendra hailed from Khandwa and was employed as a driver in the city.

One of his relatives, named Manish, told mediapersons that Dharmendra was being troubled by pain in the hand. He had taken treatment for the affliction, but did not get any relief. He then searched YouTube for a possible medicine for the pain and came to know that bottle gourd grown in the jungles could ease the pain.

He later gathered information about the bottle gourd and collected it from some source. He drank the juice, after which he complained of vomiting and loose motions on Tuesday. After that, his family took him to hospital but he could not be saved. The police said the exact cause of his death could be ascertained only after they received the autopsy report. Dharmendra had been staying with his wife and two children in the city for a few years. The police are taking down the statements of his family members, as well.