Indore: Man booked for raping woman promising marriage

Indore: Man booked for raping woman promising marriage

Later accused married another woman

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday. The police have started a search for the accused. but he could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, the 30-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she met the accused Gourav a few months ago. She later befriended him and started talking with him. He entered into physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage but later refused to marry her. The woman came to know that the accused later married another woman. He was also threatening to implicate her in a false case.

