Indore: ​Man arrested with nine country-made pistols, 3 live cartridges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A man from Khargone was arrested by the crime branch while he was trying to deliver illegal firearms to someone on Sunday. In all nine firearms with some live cartridges were recovered from the accused and he is being questioned about the person to whom he was trying to deliver the firearms. Also, he is being questioned about other people indulging in such crimes.

According to DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal, information was received that a man would deliver firearms near Teen Imli Square. After the information, the crime branch team reached the spot and managed to detain the man. He was identified as Rajesh Patwa, a resident of Gogawa in Khargone district. During a search, the crime branch officials recovered 9 country-made pistols, 3 live cartridges and an empty shell from the accused. He could not show any licence or documents for carrying the firearms.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to supplying firearms in Rajasthan and Maharashtra also. Earlier, the accused was arrested by the police in Bhikangaon under Arms Act. The crime branch registered a case under section 25, 27 of the Arms Act and he is being questioned further.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:33 AM IST