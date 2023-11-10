Indore: Man Arrested For Stealing Cash, Valuables From Scooters’ Dickeys

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Thursday arrested a man for stealing cash and other goods from dickeys of scooters in different places in the city. The police also recovered two stolen scooters from his possession. The accused informed the police that he had kept cash and dumped a stolen mobile phone in a lake.

According to a crime branch official, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Kumar Achhwani, a resident of Banganga area was arrested with two stolen scooters, a mobile phone and a tablet. He allegedly informed the police that he was stealing things from scooters' dickeys for more than a year.

On October 30, he had reportedly stolen Rs 70,000 from a scooter’s dickey near Chanakyapuri Square. On November 6, he stole a bag containing Rs 2,000 and a mobile phone. After keeping Rs 2000, he threw the mobile phone in Annapurna pond. He also confessed to stealing a mobile phone from the dickey of a scooter near Nehru Stadium a few months ago.

Police said that the accused had also stolen Rs 80,000 from the scooter’s dickey near Manikbagh Bridge. He spends money in betting. Later, he had stolen a scooter from near Manikbagh Bridge and another scooter was stolen from Itwaria Bazar area a few days ago. Rs 20,000 was stolen by him from another scooter’s dickey near Karbala Maidan.

Two arrested for theft in locked house

Crime branch and Dwarkapuri police station staff arrested two persons in connection with the theft at a locked house in Vidur Nagar area, police said on Thursday. According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, two persons named Ankit and Dinesh were arrested from the Dwarkapuri area of the city. The accused allegedly informed the police that they had stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees from a house in Vidur Nagar a few days ago. Ankit was earlier arrested by the police for his involvement in other crimes.

