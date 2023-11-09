Indore: More People To Buy Their Dream Car This Dhanteras Than Last Year

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people would be receiving their vehicles from various car showrooms across the city on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. In fact, the number of bookings has increased compared to last year. At the higher end, people are opting for SUVs and hatchbacks with petrol and CNG variants in the lower range.

The general manager (sales) of a Mahindra dealer, Vipin Samandar, told Free Press that people are mostly opting for SUVs and going for vehicles such as Thar, Scorpio and XUV700 with diesel variants. They have booked more than 300 vehicles and will deliver around 250 of them on Dhanteras. He said that the bookings have increased around 40-45 per cent from last year as the market was recovering from Covid last year. Talking about the EV variants, he said that the company is giving offers on buying EVs and they would be delivering two EVs on Friday.

The assistant general manager of a Maruti Suzuki dealer, Vandana Kadam, told Free Press that they have a booking of around 150 vehicles and 550 vehicles at the group level on Dhanteras. People are mostly buying hatchback cars in the range of Rs 7 to 10 lakh and added that people are preferring CNG variants along with petrol and aound 20-25 per cent of bookings being of CNG.

The general manager of a Tata dealer, Ravi Tanmani told Free Press that they have booked around 60 vehicles, of which 50 vehicles are of petrol variant. He said that there is a 20 per cent growth compared to last year. People are preferring to buy SUVs as 80 per cent of bookings are for SUVs with the range starting from Rs 10 lakh.

