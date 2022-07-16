Indore: Man arrested for misusing GSTIN of a trader

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of city Crime Branch and the Banganga police arrested a man for duping a trader of lakhs of rupees by misusing his GSTIN and creating fake seller accounts on the e-commerce websites to sell his products, an official said on Friday.

The Crime Branch officers had received a complaint from one Rajesh of the city that an unidentified person had misused his GSTIN number and had sold watches, spectacles etc worth lakhs of rupees by registering his (accused) shop on e-commerce platforms. The accused didn’t pay taxes on the goods sold by him. The complainant could not create his online account as his GSTIN was used by the accused.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch officials found that the accused named Rahul Suryavanshi, a resident of Ujjain had somehow taken Rajesh's GSTIN through which he linked his mobile number, bank account details, and email id in 2018. Since then, he sold his goods online and received money from the customers directly to his account. He didn’t pay the GST and other taxes of an e-commerce company.

The Crime Branch and the Banganga police managed to arrest the accused and booked him under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway into the case.

