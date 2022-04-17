Indore: ​Man arrested for IPL betting

Indore

Crime branch raided a house and arrested a man for betting on an IPL cricket match on Saturday. The accused used to create IDs of customers on a website and allowed them to bet on IPL matches on their mobile phones.

According to a Crime Branch officer, acting on a tip-off, the team raided a house in Shri Krishna Nagar in Aerodrome area and caught the accused named Narayan Neema while he was betting on an IPL match on his laptop. The accused allegedly confessed to betting on IPL match after creating IDs of customers on a website.

During questioning, it was also learned that the online ID was being created by the accused with the intention of earning illegal profit. The customers were shown the match which was 2 balls after the live match.

The crime branch officials recovered six mobile phones, a laptop and some cash including the account of the betting from the accused and he was handed over to the Aerodrome police station staff for further action. He was booked under the Gambling Act and the IT Act.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:55 PM IST