Indore: Malls opened, but it's strict mall practice

Indore: After a huge lull, malls in the city reopened on Wednesday. Crowds, however, were not noticed.

Meanwhile, unlike at Chappan Dukan where shoppers/customers and customers threw norms out of the window, managements at the malls have stepped on gas to implement the rules very strictly.

With the subsequent lockdowns, business has gone for a six and the shop and showroom owners are at a loss of how to revive their fortunes. To make matters worse, their daily essential expenses like electricity, maintenance and other things have started oinching them too hard.

Free Press visited five city malls to see the preparedness to fight the sprea of Covid.