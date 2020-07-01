Indore: Malls opened, but it's strict mall practice

Indore: After a huge lull, malls in the city reopened on Wednesday. Crowds, however, were not noticed.
Meanwhile, unlike at Chappan Dukan where shoppers/customers and customers threw norms out of the window, managements at the malls have stepped on gas to implement the rules very strictly.
With the subsequent lockdowns, business has gone for a six and the shop and showroom owners are at a loss of how to revive their fortunes. To make matters worse, their daily essential expenses like electricity, maintenance and other things have started oinching them too hard.
Free Press visited five city malls to see the preparedness to fight the sprea of Covid.
Treasure Island Next (Indore Central)
Sanitising spray is done at a premium. Before entering the parking lift, proper scanning is conducted along with sanitizer spray on hands. Also, a person's mobile number, name and other details are taken. Social distancing circles have been marked inside the lifts.
No business, expect crowd soon
“I have a cloth shop. There was no crowd on the first day. I am hoping against hope for the market to pick up. No trials of outfits are allowed.”
Ankush Chawla, Fashion in Daur (trend), (TI Next)
Tried shoes kept in isolation
“We are keeping the shoes tried and not purchased by customers in isolation for 24 hours. We have told customers to finalise their choice and then step into the shoes to reduce the number of trials thereby.”
Mohammad Salman Chouhan, RC shoes (TI Next)
Discount galore
Big brands like H&M and others are providing great discounts. Central has no discount sops but it is strictly following the guidelines and maintaining separate customer records.
Aarogya @ Treasure Island Mall
The Treasure Island Mall has come up with a more unique way of maintaining the crowd visiting. People who have Aarogya Setu app are permitted to enter the mall, rest are being sent back. Those with a safe status on the app are allowed to enter. The mall administration is also not allowing the pillion rider of a two-wheeler to enter the parking lot. He (pillion rider) must get off at the mall entrance.
“We would like to reassure the authorities of our complete support in ensuring the guidelines set forth by the local administration are followed in totality. An extensive sanitisation exercise has already been undertaken at the malls. We are well prepared to welcome shoppers to a safe and a hygienic shopping environment," said Kinjal Radia, Centre Director, Treasure Island and Treasure Island NEXT mall.
C21 Mall
Here kids and senior citizens are permitted to enter. Less crowd was seen at the mall though the rush was constant throughout the day. The mall authorities are not maintaining any visitors’ records.
Amit Arora, Mall Manager, C21 said, “We are prepared and have implemented strict rules in each and every store. Many shops are yet to open. Only shops, as per government guidelines have been allowed to be reopened.”
Malhar Mega Mall
Not much footfall was seen inside the mall; perhaps a rush was seen at Big Bazar. No records are maintained here.
Customer is our priority: Big Bazaar
“We are following strict rules and regulations. We discontinued selling open rice and pulses and are selling the same in packets. We also don’t allow customers to touch fridges or mobile phones. Also, outfit trials are not allowed. If someone is required to exchange the dress after buying, we keep the stuff in isolation for 48hours and then iron it and put it up for sale again. For us customers’ safety is a priority other business issues are secondary. We already provide best offers to customers so we haven’t introducing any such offers to attract customers because we don't need a heavy crowd which can be harmful for everyone. We also maintain the count of the customers coming in and going out.”
Pawan Jadwanshi, store manager
Mangal City Mall
Here most shops were closed. McDonalds is providing take away services which is leading to a big crowd without following any social distancing.
Vishal Mega Mart was seen neglecting social distancing clauses and other guidelines. Only thermal scanning and sanitizer spray was conducted. Perhaps large crowds are allowed in the mall causing no scene of social distancing.
PEOPLE SPEAK
“Feeling happy after shopping and seeing our lives limp back to normalcy after the lockdown.”
-Anjali Batham
“It is just like dawn after the sunset and now it is our responsibility to be aware and maintain social distancing.”
-Shubham Singh Bhati
“It was an amazing experience of shopping after such a long time. Some people do not believe in online shopping so they need to visit the malls. The mall was completely sanitised and all the customers were maintaining social distancing and following safety measures.”
-Ranjana Paraste
