Indore: Major vax drive on Thursday, 75K people to be given the jab

Indore



District health department has planned to vaccinate more than 75,000 people with the first and second dose of vaccine on July 22 after they received the stock of vaccine doses from the state.

According to Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, they will run vaccination drives at 125 centres across the city and people can take the first and second dose of Covishield and only the second dose of Covaxin.

“Along with the first dose of Covishield, they will also provide the second dose of Covaxin with the left overdoses at about 5,000 doses left in the stock. We were facing a shortage of vaccines but now we have received over 70,000 doses from the state and we will use them for running the drive on Thursday. We have demanded more vaccine doses from the state and we are expecting to get it by next week,” Dr Gupta said.

He also added that the state has again started an online slot booking system for getting vaccination and people can book their slots through the Cowin portal.

“Vaccination would be done only on an online slot booking basis. Walk-in facilities will be available after 4 pm at the centres where doses would be left,” the immunization officer said.