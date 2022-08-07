Indore: Major slash in MPMSU degree fees; Many from MBBS 2016 batch ‘feeling pinch’ of decision in students’ interest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major slash in the degree fees by the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) may have come as a huge deprived for many, but certainly not for all. There are hundreds of students of the MBBS 2016 batch who are feeling the pinch of the decision taken in the ‘interest’ of the medicos by the MPMSU.

The MPMSU has made it free for students to get provisional degrees and permanent degrees from August 1 which costing over Rs 5,000 for a provisional degree and over Rs 2,000 for a permanent degree. Before August 1, many students had applied for degrees, some paying Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 and a few admitted against NRI seats had to pay over Rs 3 lakh to get the same which now has come to mere a Rs 75, that is the portal charges.

Surprised by the university’s decision, many students now want to reapply for the degree and have asked the university to take a decision to return the money they had deposited before August 1.

“We’ve paid Rs 8,000 for the work before August 1 and, now, the MPMSU has made it free. We’ve mailed the university officials to take appropriate action on this issue as it has left us with a feeling of being ‘fooled’ to pay the fees early,” one of the students said. He also alleged that the university had not made any announcement regarding this and had not released any notification before decreasing the fees.

‘Varsity must take appropriate action’

‘The MPMSU must take decisions for the welfare of the students. If some students have deposited extra money, the university must take appropriate action to provide relief to them’

— Dr Virendra Singh Solanki, student leader, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad

‘Decision taken for welfare of students’

‘We’ve taken the decision of providing provisional degrees and permanent degrees to the students for free. The decision was taken for the welfare of the students and the notification came into effect on August 1. Some students who deposited the fees before August 1 have contacted us and we’ll see if we can help them in any way’

— Prabhat Budholia, registrar, MPMSU

‘Varsity must decrease other charges, as well’

‘We’ve written to the university to decrease the charges of the other facilities, as well. Decreasing those charges would be in favour of the students as many of them can’t afford it. The MPMSU must act immediately on cutting down other charges, as well’

—Dr Manohar Bhandari, retired faculty member, MGM Medical College