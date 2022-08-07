Indore: Woman found dead on floor, her husband found hanging

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A woman and her husband were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their home in the Palasia area on Saturday. The woman was said to have committed suicide after which her husband hanged himself from the ceiling. However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report.

Palasia police station-in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said the deceased had been identified as Reena Gadwal, 30, a resident of Sanvid Nagar on Kanadiya Road, and her husband, Deepak Gadwal, 35. The couple was found dead by the police around 2 pm. The woman was found lying on the floor, while her husband was found hanging from the ceiling.

Deepak used to work at an auto dealers’ showroom in the city. When his two daughters reached home, they found their mother in the stated positions. When the girls cried out for help, their neighbors rushed over and informed the police about the incident.

The police and FSL team recovered a broken mobile phone from the spot. No suicide note was recovere, however. The police said there was water on the face of the woman and marks of hanging were also found on her neck, so the police believe that the woman first committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling and, when the husband reached home, he took her down. After that, he committed suicide by hanging himself.

The police said the water on woman’s face may have been because the man had tried to bring her to consciousness, after which he took the extreme step. The police said the woman and her husband had had an argument over some issue after which the incident happened. The autopsy report is awaited to know the exact cause of death of the couple. The statements of their family members and the daughters are being taken down by the police.