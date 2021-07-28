Indore: ​Major fake registry scam exposed in Rajgrihi Colony



Indore



The anti-mafia drive of the district administration got a major success on Wednesday when the ongoing investigation into the Rajgrihi Colony of Jagriti Griha Nirman Cooperative Society, revealed that as many as 150 fake registries were executed in the colony.

The fake registries are scanned copies of the original registries, where documents, seals and signatures are fake. The administration is conducting a thorough investigation into the entire scam.

On the instruction of the State government, the district administration is investigating frauds committed by various housing cooperative societies. In this connection, they are investigating land frauds in Pushpa Vihar Colony, Shri Mahalaxmi Nagar, Nyay Nagar, Rajgrihi Colony, Santoshimata Colony and Shriram Colony developed by Jagriti Grih Nirman Society . The administration is close to finalising the priority list of eligible plot owners of these colonies.

However, the facts exposed during the investigation into Rajgrihi Colony have surprised the district administration also. In this colony, there are at least five to six fake registries against each plot. A senior officer said that at least 150 fake registries have been unearthed so far.

Abhay Bedekar, ADM and nodal officer of anti-land mafia drive, said that the investigation into fake registries is in progress. Though he could not give an exact number, he said that the number was very big and they have ordered a detailed probe.

There are 1200 plots Rajgrihi Colony which is being developed in the Pipliyahana area opposite Scheme 140 of IDA. Initially, Jayendra Bum and Shantilal Bum were associated with the Jagriti Grih Nirman Cooperative society, but later land mafia Bobby Chhabra grabbed

the society and committed frauds.