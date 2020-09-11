Indore: Major city markets will operate between 10 am and 6 pm

Indore: Traders association has now decided to reopen markets between 10 am to 6 pm. The association will slap fines on erring members who violate the rule. Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry took a call in this regard on Friday. The chamber is the apex representative body of over 100 different traders' associations of the city. President of the

Chamber Ramesh Khandelwal and General Secretary Sushil Sureka informed that, "We sought opinion from all member associations on way of running the trade. They all unanimously suggested the 10am-6pm operating hours with a one-day shut-down."

President of Indore Electric Merchant Association Gordhan Mohta and Secretary Sameer Bhargava said that the members who do not follow this rule will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2100.

No government stand: collector

Collector Manish Singh dismissed rumours that city markets will remain closed between September 13 and 20.

Collector said no closure has been imposed by the administration or the government. The decision is purely that of the Merchant Association. Traders have to take care of their own business and customers' safety.

Merchants' Association has come forward on the issue of closure. All associations can control the crowd by setting their own ways. It is a difficult time to deal with the situation. Traders can also adopt the "left-right" pattern if they wish.

Following associations will follow the rule

Indore Practice Book Association, Indore Electric Association, Indore gold and jewellery Association, Pipe and Sanitary Dealers Association, Association of Marble and Granite Indore, Cloth Market Merchant, The Siyaganj Wholesale Grocery Merchant, Indore Rice Merchant Association, New Siyaganj Merchant Association, Siyaganj Confectionary Association, Indore Tea Merchant Association, Raipur Association, Shastri Market Association, Sindhi Bartan Bazaar Panchayat, Jail Road, MG Road, Kothari Market etc.