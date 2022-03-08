Indore: Main shooter in Syndicate shootout case caught

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main shooter in the Syndicate Shootout, Hemu Thakur, was arrested on Monday by a team of crime branch and staff of Vijay Nagar police station.

Police said that Thakur fled to Nepal after shooting Arjun at Syndicate officer in Vijay Nagar.

In police interrogation, Hemu told police that he managed to leave the country and hide in Nepal. He lived there for a few months and came back to Indore around two months back. He lived for a few days in Rau area and then started living in a colony in Lasudiya area.

Police said that a tipoff was received after which police raided the house where he was staying and arrested the accused Hemu Thakur. Police will produce him in court for further proceedings.

Liquor contractor Arjun Thakur was shot at and injured while he was at a meeting with liquor contractors of Syndicate group in the city on July 19. The police examined the CCTV footage and arrested all accused in connection with the shootout.

