Indore: Maid's minor daughter steals Rs 20K to buy mobile phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The minor daughter of a maid allegedly stole Rs 20,000 from a house in Palasia area. The police investigated the case and managed to refund the amount to the complainant. The house owner, a woman, refused to take any action against the girl as her parents have been working honestly at the complainant’s place for a long time.

Palasia police station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais said that a woman had lodged a complaint on Tuesday that Rs 20,000 was stolen from the almirah of her house in Saket Nagar area. The police started an investigation and found that there was no forced entry into the house and locks of the almirah were not broken, so the thief had to be someone who had easy access to the house. The complainant stated in her complaint that Rs 57,000 had been kept in the almirah of which Rs 20,000 was missing.

The police questioned the maid’s minor daughter, who allegedly confessed her crime. The girl told the police that she wanted to buy a mobile phone so that she stole the cash from the almirah. She didn’t reveal the matter to her parents.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:01 AM IST