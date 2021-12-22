Indore: Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan starts at 3 pm today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan and Expo jointly by Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Vigyan Bharati and MP Council of Science and Technology is going to kick-start at 3 pm in IIT Indore campus today.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will virtually inaugurate the Vigyan Sammelan. Many experiments of science and technology would be put on display for the general public in the expo.

Many subjects of modern science and traditional science will be discussed during this event. Simultaneously, conferences under Vigyan Sammelan will be organized on various subjects in many leading institutions of Indore on December 23 and 24. Some prominent institutions include Devi Ahilya University, Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, Medicaps University, Renaissance University, MGM Medical College, Indore Institute of Law.

Vigyan Bharti organizing secretary (Malwa Province) Prajatantra Gangele said that the inaugural session Vigyan Sammelan will be addressed by Minister of MSME and Science & Technology Omprakash Saklecha, Atomic Energy Commission former secretary Anil Kadokar, IIT Indore chairman Dr Deepak B Phatak, MPCST director general Dr Anil Kothari, , Vigyan Bharti Malwa Province chief Pramod Verma, Vigyan Bharati national secretary Jayant Sahasrabuddhe and Shekhar Mande of CSIR.

Dr Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma, organizing secretary of Vigyan Sammelan said that in these four days, many innovative experiments regarding science will be discussed in Indore. “Traditional inventions of technology will be brought to the fore for the students. For this many experts have come to Indore. Expo is for all citizens. There is a golden opportunity for the students to study and discuss various aspects of science in all these institutions,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:04 PM IST