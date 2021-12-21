Indore: Fire breaks out in Maharana Pratap Complex, 20 persons rescued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in Maharana Pratap Complex situated in Bhawarkuan locality of Indore on Tuesday noon, a fire department official said.

Nearly 20 persons, who were stuck in a gym situated on the four floor of the building, were rescued by the fire fighters, the official said.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a LPG gas cylinder at the security guard’s room. Soon, a serpent of smoke belching out from there engulfed the building and people present in the building ran for their life.

On getting information, fire fighters were pressed into action. It took them half-an-hour to control the situation.

Sources said that there was no fire security equipment in the building.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:30 PM IST