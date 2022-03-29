Indore: Madhya Pradesh third from bottom in number of accredited colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is third-worst in the country when it comes to obtaining accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan lie at the bottom of the heap, and Telangana is just above them.

Merely 8 per cent of colleges each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are accredited by NAAC. The figure for Telangana is 12 per cent.

State Per cent of accredited colleges

Uttar Pradesh 8

Rajasthan 8

Telangana 12

Madhya Pradesh 13

Andhra Pradesh 13

With 13 per cent, Madhya Pradesh shares the third spot with Andhra Pradesh, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the academic year 2019-20.

Mizoram leads in the country with 71 per cent accredited colleges followed by Delhi and Nagaland where 49 and 46 per cent of colleges respectively are accredited.

Union territories Ladakh and Chandigarh’s figure stands at 60 per cent each.

A closer look at the AISHE data released by NAAC on its website reveals the national figure for accreditation stands at 20 per cent. That means Madhya Pradesh's figure is lower than the national figure.

AISHE data reveals that there are 42,343 colleges in the country of which merely 8,483 are accredited.

Senior academic Ramesh Mangal said that the state’s figure would have worsened as many colleges' accreditation expired during Covid-19 and they did not go for renewal.

Finding the target of having all higher education institutions under its accreditation cover by 2022 impossible to achieve, NAAC has come up with a scheme to allure colleges shying away from getting their standards assessed and obtaining accreditation.

The national agency, which is a statutory body of University Grants Commission (UGC), is now going to grant provisional accreditation to colleges which had not secured accreditation from it so far.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:46 PM IST