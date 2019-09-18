Indore: Madhya Pradesh High Court notice over inclusion of two villages in IMC limits

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the government and Indore collector on a petition challenging the process adopted for the inclusion of two villages into the limits of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

As per information, the government and the collector had issued notifications for bringing Nenod and Baank villages under IMC and invited objections and suggestions.

BJP corporator Dilip Sharma through his lawyer Pushyamitra Bhargav moved the petition in the court claiming that the right to issue notification for the inclusion of any village or area in the municipal limits lies with the Governor and not the collector or the government.

The petition also claimed that the right to accept or reject objections and suggestions also lies with the Governor.