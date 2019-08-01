Indore: Madarsa teacher held for hacking minor boy’s Facebook profile

Indore: State cyber cell on Wednesday arrested a madarsa teacher for hacking Facebook profile of a minor boy and using his picture on it. Accused was also asking complainant to send his obscene pictures.

Superintendent of Police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that minor boy had lodged complaint in February 2019. He stated in the complaint that an unidentified person has hacked his Facebook profile and uploaded his photo on it. Accused later started chatting with him and asked him to send obscene pictures. A case under section 66-C, 67-A of IT Act and under POCSO Act was registered against unidentified person. Inspector Rashid Ahmed was instructed to investigate the case further.

After receiving information from Facebook and investigation, cyber officials managed to arrest the accused named Ismail Khan of Jawahar Nagar. Accused told the officials that he is a Facebook friend of complainant and employed as a teacher in a local madarsa. He had seen one of the profiles of complainant on Facebook on which his photo was not uploaded. Accused somehow opened the profile and stole his photo from another profile of complainant to upload it on the hacked profile.

Later, he started chatting with complainant and his other friends. Then, complainant told him to delete the profile but he didn’t do it after which a complaint was lodged with cyber cell.

Accused also confessed that he posted obscene photo on hacked profile and asked for obscene photos of complainant. Accused assumed that complainant is a minor and he will send his pictures so he was asking to send the same. The accused was produced before court from where he was sent to jail.