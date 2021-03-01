Indore: Lokayukta sleuths enter jail, catch two staffers for taking bribe

Mhow/Indore: Indore Lokayukta police on Monday entered Mhow jail and caught a guard and a sweeper red-handed while accepting Rs 25,000 as bribe from a person in lieu of providing better facilities to a prisoner friend.

Lokayukta DSP Praveen Singh Baghel said that jail guard Ajendra Singh Rathore had demanded money from family members of liquor smuggler Dilip Chaukse who is presently lodged in jail.

Family members informed Chaukse's friend Jitendra Solanki about the jail guard's demand and Solanki approached Lokayukta police. He informed Lokayukta police that Rathore in the name of jailer Brajesh Makwana was demanding Rs 25,000 from family members of prisoner Chaukse for providing better facilities to him inside the jail and ensuring that he would not be beaten up by other prisoners and policemen.

Solanki also told sleuths that previously also demand of money was made by the guard which was fulfilled but this time Chaukse did not want to grease the palms of the corrupt jail guard.Lokayukta police laid a trap and sent Solanki to Rathore who was present at the jail with Rs 25,000.

DSP Baghel took special permission from SDM (Mhow) and IAS officer Abhilash Mishra to enter the jail premises.

Rathore sent Solanki to sweeper Manish Bali stating that the bribe amount be handed over to him with Rs 200 extra for him.

Meanwhile,sleuths in civil dress entered the jail premises on the excuse of meeting some prisoner. As Bali accepted the bribe amount, he was nabbed red-handed by Lokayukta sleuths.