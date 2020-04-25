Indore: Liquor worth Rs 41 lakh seized in Manpur on way to Rajasthan and Haryana

Indore: Liquor worth Rs 41 lakh being carried to Gujarat in a truck was seized by the police in Manpur area on Saturday. The liquor boxes were hidden under stones to mislead the police. The truck driver has been arrested and the truck has been seized.

According to SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain, police teams are deployed at the entry points of the district to prevent entry or exit of heavy vehicles, excluding trucks containing essential goods. On Saturday, police received a tip-off that a truck carrying liquor was passing through Manpur area. The team stopped a Rajasthan passing truck and on checking found that it was filled with stones. However, when they literally dug deeper they found boxes of liquor hidden under the pile of stones.

SP Jain said that the liquor was being taken transported to Gujarat from Sonipat in Haryana. In all, 1036 boxes containing liquor worth Rs 41,33,760 were recovered from the truck, which was also seized by the police. The truck driver Dwarka Raibari of Jalore in Rajasthan was arrested, but he has not revealed the name of the consignee and the consigner, so he is being questioned further.

Team of Manpur police led by the police station in-charge has been commended by the SP who has announced a cash prize of Rs 5000 for the team.