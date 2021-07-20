Indore: Liquor trader shot at, supporters create ruckus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor, Arjun Thakur, suffered serious bullet injuries in Indore's Vijay Nagar area on Monday after two liquor traders allegedly opened fire at him.

Thakur has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. According to Vijay Nagar Chief Superintendent of Police Rakesh Gupta, Thakur had a dispute with the two accused liquor contractors, Chintu and Hemu, and was shot by them.

"A meeting was going on between the liquor contractors, during which the contractor Arjun Thakur had a dispute with Chintu and Hemu and they opened fire on Arjun. He is being treated at the hospital. A search is underway for the accused," Gupta said.

After the incident, Thakur's supporters pelted stones at the office of the accused.

(With inputs from Agencies)