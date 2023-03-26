Indore: Lion region conference ‘Samanvay’ held

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District 3233 G-1, Region-7 Region Chairperson Lion Mukesh Sharma and Region-8 Lion Nancy Jain have organised their region conference 'Samanvay' on Sunday.

Keynote speaker in this conference was Sarabjitsingh Bharaj, CEO Renaissance College, chief guest Lion Dr Kulbhushan Mittal, Past Multiple Council Chairperson, District Governor Lion Dr Sadhna Sodani and special guest Lion Satish Bhalla were present. Past District Governor Lion Nirmal Jain, past District Governor Lion Yash Sharma, first Vice-District Governor and Lion Yogendra Runwal and other were present.

In the conference, Lion Mukesh Sharma and Lion Nancy Jain honoured the administrative and service activities done by the clubs and office bearers of the region.

In the conference, prizes were given for best dressed male, best dressed female, best dressed couple, and to winners of lucky draw and banner presentation. The dress code for women was red saree and suit and for men it was white/cream shirt and jacket.