Indore: Licence Of COD Pub Suspended For 15 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finally the state excise department suspended the licence of COD pub for 15 days on the instruction of the district collector on Monday. The pub was found open beyond the prescribed time limit eight days ago. Then, the Vijay Nagar police had to wait outside the pub for two hours as the pub employees were misleading officers. The pub manager and seven employees were booked for violation.

The excise officers inspected the COD pub on February 18 and found irregularities there. Then, a case was registered against Piyush Pawar, the partner of Shri Food Products. The report was presented to the district collector. On the instruction of the collector, excise officers reached the pub and sealed it for 15 days till March 11. After cancelling its licence, the district collector also imposed a penalty of Rs 10k on the pub owner.

It can be recalled that the team of ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishan Lalchandani had reached the pub around 2 am on February 18 and found it locked from outside but it was being run inside. Seeing the police, the employees misled them for two hours. Finally, the police opened the locks and entered to find its employees serving liquor to customers till 4 am. A case was registered against the pub manager and employees present there.