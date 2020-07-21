Indore: Leopard who was rescued has from Kampel has lost eyesight, says Doctor

Indore: An injured leopard that was rescued from Nayapura forest of Kampel appears to have lost his eyesight, and the only positive sign is that he is eating properly. The injured leopard is being treated in Indore city zoo.

Interestingly, while forest officials said it was injured due to infighting, it appears doubtful as only its face and mouth were injured.

City zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav is still hoping to restore his eyesight. The leopard needs to be taken to the state veterinary hospital in Bhopal for MRI. Transporting the leopard seems like a tough job, so the city zoo is currently writing a letter to Bhopal team requesting assistance.

Yadav shared that the leopard underwent an operation and it was expected that his vision would return. “However, the leopard still detects food by smell and is unable to see and grab it like he must. When we found him, his left eye had already lost vision, but we had hoped to restore his right eye,” Yadav said.